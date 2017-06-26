Rabbi and several others nabbed in massive welfare fraud in Lakewood, New Jersey

http://www.nj.com/ocean/index.ssf/2017/06/rabbi_and_several_others_nabbed_in_fbi_raid_over_w.html

In Lakewood, New Jersey, a rabbi and members of his community were arrested for committing massive welfare fraud. How many more times do religious people have to be found committing crimes before people wake up and realize that religion is a crock? Welfare, food stamps and disability were meant to help the poor and needy – including the elderly and disabled people– not those who live in big beautiful homes and hide multimillion dollar salaries. To hear the right wing speak about it, it's only black people that commit welfare fraud. However, as this seed so beautifully demonstrates, white people not only commit welfare fraud, they do it on a much more massive scale.