ULTRA-ORTHODOX MAN SOUGHT IN SEX ASSAULT CASE

...a 37-year-old woman got onto an elevator near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West.

The man said the woman needed a blessing [and] followed the woman to her apartment and advised she needed to be “cleansed” of her ex-husband.

“He sexually assaulted the woman inside her apartment,” police say.

The man is described as six feet tall, with a long brown beard, long brown side curls, and glasses. The man speaks Hebrew and English. He was wearing black shoes, black pants, long black trench/dress coat, with a white-collared shirt underneath, and a large brimmed hat.