Newsvine

bonos_rama

About Remember the Liberty! Articles: 426 Seeds: 2811 Comments: 66256 Since: Feb 2007

ULTRA-ORTHODOX MAN SOUGHT IN SEX ASSAULT CASE

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By bonos_rama
Thu Jun 8, 2017 6:33 PM
Comments Off

...a 37-year-old woman got onto an elevator near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West.

The man said the woman needed a blessing [and] followed the woman to her apartment and advised she needed to be “cleansed” of her ex-husband.

“He sexually assaulted the woman inside her apartment,” police say.

The man is described as six feet tall, with a long brown beard, long brown side curls, and glasses. The man speaks Hebrew and English. He was wearing black shoes, black pants, long black trench/dress coat, with a white-collared shirt underneath, and a large brimmed hat.

Yet another religious hypocrite.

http://www.cjnews.com/news/canada/ultra-orthodox-garb-sought-sex-assault

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations: