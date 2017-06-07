Newsvine

bonos_rama

About Remember the Liberty! Articles: 425 Seeds: 2811 Comments: 66243 Since: Feb 2007

Ultra-orthodox Jewish man 'raped ex in dungeon after refusing religious divorce'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by bonos_rama View Original Article: metro.co.uk
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 7:07 AM
Discuss:

The man, 62, tied her up, raped her and left her locked in a cellar, it was claimed.

Police found her later that day tied up, extremely distressed, half naked and covered in bruises, jurors heard, after she managed to call for help.

Although the couple had been granted a divorce in the UK courts, according to Jewish custom they were still married.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor