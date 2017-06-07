The man, 62, tied her up, raped her and left her locked in a cellar, it was claimed.
Police found her later that day tied up, extremely distressed, half naked and covered in bruises, jurors heard, after she managed to call for help.
Although the couple had been granted a divorce in the UK courts, according to Jewish custom they were still married.
Ultra-orthodox Jewish man 'raped ex in dungeon after refusing religious divorce'
