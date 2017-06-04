'Kill female soldiers': Israel police probe anti-draft fliers in Ultra-Orthodox area of Jerusalem — RT News

Written in Hebrew, the flier lays out instructions to Haredi youth who are drafted into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“If they [IDF] take you by force to the army of destruction, you are permitted and must do all of the following things. Take the rifle you have received, kill every female soldier next to you and give her the privilege of killing her rather than letting her transgress,” the flier said, as translated by Ynetnews.