Haredi child attacks 'immodest' woman - Israel National News

"This afternoon, my mother was walking in Beit Shemesh, and one of the (expletive) decided he didn't like that she was walking around immodestly dressed, and preferred she bleed in a hospital instead. He threw a giant stone at her, which opened a gash in her head.

"This isn't the first time this is happening. They've thrown rocks at my car, spat at us....but a rock to the head?