Ultra-Orthodox British Mayoral Candidate Who Won't Shake Hands with Women In Reported Kinky Tryst

. A rabbi, he is vocal about his religious beliefs, and has previously drawn press attention for refusing to shake hands with women.

Yet those beliefs did not keep the married rabbi from meeting a stranger for sex. According to the lurid account in the Daily Mail, Odze posted a dating profile on a social networking site for fetishists in which he posed as a priest.

In mid-April, Odze apologized for burning a New Testament and posting a photo on Twitter.

Read more: http://forward.com/fast-forward/370644/ultra-orthodox-british-mayoral-candidate-in-reported-kinky-tryst/

