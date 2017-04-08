Newsvine

bonos_rama

About Remember the Liberty! Articles: 424 Seeds: 2803 Comments: 65669 Since: Feb 2007

Was Passover originally an ancient Canaanite ritual to stop the rains? - Jewish World Features - Haaretz - Israel News | Haaretz.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by bonos_rama View Original Article: haaretz.com
Seeded on Sat Apr 8, 2017 4:47 PM
Discuss:

Many scholars now believe that the Canaanite culture, the dominant ancient culture in the region that is now Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria around 5000 years ago (from which the kingdoms of Judah and Israel arose) was not made up of separate groups of nomads and settled farmers. It consisted of herders and farmers living together in an integrated society. If that is so, we must explain the origins of Passover not in two rituals, but in a single Canaanite holiday.read more: http://www.haaretz.com/jewish/features/.premium-1.650005

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor