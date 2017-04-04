UP MLA Tom Buchanan called for a 'united stand across the political spectrum'.
He said: “This is the latest attempt to murder police officers in Strabane.
"Over the last few years there has been a number of such attempts as well as a series of other security alerts where the components for explosive devices have been uncovered.
PSNI officers targeted in 'bomb attack' - Belfast Live
Seeded on Tue Apr 4, 2017 8:50 AM
