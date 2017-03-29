The municipality of Bnei Brak, a majority ultra-Orthodox town with a population of 180,000, has an ordinance that prevents posters or billboards featuring women that “might incite the feelings of the city’s residents.”
Consequently, Mirka'im-Hutzot Zahav, the PR company promoting the new Smurfs: The Lost Village film, confirmed that it had removed images of Smurfette from promotional material in order to avoid causing offence to the central Israeli town’s residents.
Smurfette removed from film posters to avoid 'inciting feelings' in ultra-Orthodox Israeli city | The Independent
Seeded on Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:44 PM
