Smurfette removed from film posters to avoid 'inciting feelings' in ultra-Orthodox Israeli city | The Independent

The municipality of Bnei Brak, a majority ultra-Orthodox town with a population of 180,000, has an ordinance that prevents posters or billboards featuring women that “might incite the feelings of the city’s residents.”

Consequently, Mirka'im-Hutzot Zahav, the PR company promoting the new Smurfs: The Lost Village film, confirmed that it had removed images of Smurfette from promotional material in order to avoid causing offence to the central Israeli town’s residents.