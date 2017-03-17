Okla. Trump backer found with teen boy faces prostitution charges - NY Daily News

A leader in President Trump’s Oklahoma primary campaign faces prostitution charges and has been punished by the state's senate after being found in a motel room with a teenage boy[.]

State Senator Ralph Shortey, a Republican from the Oklahoma City area, was discovered at a Super 8 in Moore, Okla., last Thursday morning with an unidentified boy under the age of 18.

The exact age of the boy involved is unclear. Police have said that he is a juvenile, though the age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.

A state legislature biography for Shortey says that he has been married to his high school sweetheart since 2002 and has two kids.

He was later listed in an announcement of the future president’s “leadership team” in Oklahoma, and posted on Facebook the day after the Super 8 motel incident that he was honored to have lunch with Trump’s son Donald Jr.