The Keystone XL pipeline will not have to comply with President Trump's executive order prioritizing the use of American steel in pipeline projects, the White House said on Friday .
“Well the way that executive order is written … it’s specific to new pipelines or those that are being repaired," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Friday. "And since this one is already currently under construction, the steel is already literally sitting there, it would be hard to go back."
White House: Keystone XL exempt from 'Buy American' push
Sat Mar 4, 2017
