Early on in the exclusive sit-down, the former president expressed a clear-eyed support for the news media, saying a free press was "indispensable to democracy."
"We needed the media to hold people like me to account," Bush told TODAY'S Matt Lauer.
"Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power."
George W. Bush book 'Portraits of Courage' honors veterans, defends press
