Newsvine

bonos_rama

About Remember the Liberty! Articles: 418 Seeds: 2792 Comments: 64132 Since: Feb 2007

Trump started out his presidency by raising his fist in a Black Panther Power Salute

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By bonos_rama
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Trump's Black Panther Power Salute

https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/nation/2017/01/20/here-what-happened-donald-trump-inauguration-speech/msSLA8PUNelpJGJXuGU4QI/story.html#comments

It's not the first time, either.  

http://hips.htvapps.com/htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/images/ap-donald-trump-pence-fist-raised-1479105742.jpg?crop=1.00xw:0.793xh;0,0.0115xh&resize=900:*

In fact, judging by the age of this photo, it seems his love for the Black Panthers goes way back:

http://media.zenfs.com/en_us/News/ap_webfeeds/d0d690443c7f43259b0c535eb76b9b6b.jpg">https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/vPPBZ5CWjraIZQRIqJs0hQ--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjtzbT0xO3c9ODAwO2lsPXBsYW5l/http://media.zenfs.com/en_us/News/ap_webfeeds/d0d690443c7f43259b0c535eb76b9b6b.jpg

Oh oh.  Maybe Trump isn't all the right thought him to be.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor