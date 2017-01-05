Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Tangled Over Hair, 'P*ssy'

“About 15 years ago, I said something nasty on CNN about Donald Trump’s hair,” Carlson wrote. “I can’t now remember the context, assuming there was one. In any case, Trump saw it and left a message the next day. “It’s true you have better hair than I do,” Trump said matter-of-factly. “But I get more pussy than you do.” Click.”

...and that's what the right-wingers believe god chose for president? I guess all of those biblical laws have been abolished.

Party on, people! God is okay with fornication!