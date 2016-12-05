Men on subway call Muslim woman a terrorist, shout Donald Trump's name, try to rip off her hijab: police | New York's PIX11 / WPIX-TV

The trio boarded a northbound 6 train at the 23rd Street stop around 10 p.m. Thursday and started yelling racist remarks and the president-elect's name at her, the victim told police.

Police say that as the men came closer to her, one of them said, "Look at the f---ing terrorist." Then the men, described as in their early 20s, pulled on the woman's bag to get her attention, breaking the strap, sources said.

As she moved to the other end of the subway car, they allegedly followed her, telling her to "take that thing off," referring to her hijab, sources said.

The incident lasted for several stops as they attempted to pull her hijab off, police said.