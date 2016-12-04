Modern day slave market, Brooklyn, New York

An interesting story about a modern-day type of slave market in Brooklyn, New York. In the 1950s, the "modern slaves" were African-American women". Today, they are mostly Latinas. While the ethnicities of these modern day slaves have changed, conditions have not.

Excerpts:

[A] short feature film, titled “Division Ave.,” [is] scheduled for production next year. The project was initiated by a 26-year-old Israeli actress and screenwriter named Michal Birnbaum. Born and raised in the largely ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, Birnbaum attended a girls’ religious school before doing military service at Army Radio, and then moving to New York to go to Yeshivat Hadar on the Upper West Side, a progressive modern Orthodox institution where men and women study and pray together. “One Shabbat before Passover, the rabbi told us about cleaning women who spend hours standing outside in Brooklyn and said the Jewish community must devote thought to them and to the way they are exploited. I knew immediately that I wanted to investigate the subject and write about it."

According to Birnbaum,

"Some employers say they will pay a certain wage but then pay less than what was agreed on, or find ways not to pay. Another problem is that many men and women take advantage of the fact that most of the workers here don’t speak English. They think that if a woman doesn’t know how to say, ‘I want $12 an hour,’ they can pay her whatever they want.”

...

One Latina worker who agreed to be interviewed had this to say:

They have a regular method: Instead of counting out the money for you, they stuff a wad of crumpled bills in your hand and kick you out of the house: ‘Get going, get going.’ Outside, you discover they didn’t pay the full amount, but by then it’s too late. Last week, there was a woman from Brazil who warned us all not to get into a certain car. She said the man who was driving had invited a young woman to clean house for him and then refused to pay her. When she demanded the money, he came back with two dogs and threatened that they would attack her if she didn’t take off her clothes. I don’t know the woman personally, but I’ve heard similar stories.” ... Sexual harassment is almost inevitable in these situations.”

[A] report on La Parada that appeared in The Nation in March 2013 mentioned an eye-opening investigative piece written in 1950 in a newspaper called The Daily Compass by the African-American journalist Marvel Jackson Cooke (1903-2000), who posed as a cleaning woman looking for casual work. Cooke wrote about joining the march of black women on 170th St. in the Bronx who were known as “the paper bag brigade,” because they carried their work clothes with them in brown paper bags. After being hired herself by white women (most of them Jewish) and scrubbing floors “on my hands and knees” for a dollar an hour (less than the minimum wage at the time), Cooke described the phenomenon as a humiliating and hurtful “slave market” that enshrined racist, discriminatory norms.

