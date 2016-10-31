Team Trump admits, public won't see...

...the GOP candidate has resisted disclosure and been hostile towards transparency, but there was still time for Trump to do what every other modern candidate has done. After all, as recently as mid-May, the candidate said that he’d “like to” disclose the tax documents, “hopefully before the election,”Yesterday, however, Trump’s team said it’s time to give up and stop waiting. Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, made matters clear to NBC News’ Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” yesterday.