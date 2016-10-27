Brooklyn Yeshiva Agrees to $2.1 Million Child Sex Abuse Settlement - Breaking News – Forward.com

In their lawsuits, filed in 2006, both of the students complained that Rabbi Yehuda Kolko had repeatedly molested them and that the head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Lipa Margulies, had received reports about his conduct with them and with earlier students for decades, yet failed to take action. Kolko, who is also known by the first name “Joel,” allegedly had boys sit on his lap and fondled their genitals.

For 25 years, the yeshiva received “multiple credible allegations of pedophilia” against Kolko,” the suits charged. According to the complaint, it covered them up and even threatened families who dared to complain.