Agoura Hills Man Arrested After Threatening Calls to Islamic Center Had Many Firearms: LAPD | KTLA

A 40-year-old Agoura Hills man who twice called a regional Muslim center and threatened to kill people there has been arrested, and a large arsenal was found at his home, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.
Hours before he was arrested, Feigin tweeted, "hillary wins= end of america - start hoarding guns and ammo for the coming war."
