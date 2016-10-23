A video of young black men apparently vandalizing a car with Trump campaign stickers was widely reported on conservative media as real news — even though it was revealed to be a staged event.
“I just want to apologize to everyone for my last video being fake,” impresario of YouTube pranks Joey Salads said in his apology video posted online Wednesday. “There’s no excuse for it. I know it made the black community look bad.”
Drudge Reported Fake Video of Black Men Vandalizing 'Trump Car' As Actual News | Mediaite
Seeded on Sun Oct 23, 2016 8:36 PM
