Newsvine

bonos_rama

About Remember the Liberty! Articles: 417 Seeds: 2788 Comments: 63865 Since: Feb 2007

Trump Supporter: 'Hillary Needs To Be Taken Out' | Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by bonos_rama View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Mon Oct 17, 2016 5:15 PM
Discuss:

Donald Trump supporter said last week that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “needs to be taken out,” adding, “If I have to be a patriot, I will.” 

“If she gets into government, I’ll do everything in my power to take her out of power...[i]f I have to be a patriot, I will,” he said.

Asked what he meant by that, Bowman smiled coyly before saying, “Take it any way you want to take it.” 

“That sounds like a threat,” the reporter said, to which Bowman responded, “What do you think a patriot is?”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor