Trump Supporter: 'Hillary Needs To Be Taken Out' | Huffington Post

A Donald Trump supporter said last week that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “needs to be taken out,” adding, “If I have to be a patriot, I will.”

“If she gets into government, I’ll do everything in my power to take her out of power...[i]f I have to be a patriot, I will,” he said.

Asked what he meant by that, Bowman smiled coyly before saying, “Take it any way you want to take it.”

“That sounds like a threat,” the reporter said, to which Bowman responded, “What do you think a patriot is?”