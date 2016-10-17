If the election is "rigged", Trump is a scammer for taking donations

Donald Trump keeps claiming that the election is "rigged", suggesting strongly that there is no way he can win because Hillary Clinton is "stealing" the election.

If Trump has knowledge and evidence that the election is, in fact, being rigged, then collecting donations for his campaign amounts to fraud. He should return every penny of that money, which was gotten fraudulently. You don't take money from people in exchange for a promise that you "KNOW" cannot possibly be kept (his being elected to the presidency). If he does NOT return every penny, that makes him complicit.

Of course, there's always the possibility that he's lying about the election being rigged. So, he's either a liar or a huckster. Which is it, Trumpsters?