NY Trump Supporter Arrested After Threatening To Beat Black Woman

A Donald Trump supporter was arrested Monday night after allegedly threatening to beat a black woman outside a ShopRite in upstate New York, the Albany Times-Union reported.
Todd Warnken, 55, was asked to leave the store after “being disruptive inside,” Albany police spokesman Steve Smith told the newspaper.
On his way out, Warnken allegedly harassed a black woman waiting for a taxi, calling her a racial slur and threatening her physically.
"Trump is going to win and if you don't like it I'm going to beat your ass," he yelled, according to Smith.
Seeded on Mon Oct 17, 2016 3:59 AM
