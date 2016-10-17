Newsvine

NY Trump Supporter Arrested After Threatening To Beat Black Woman

Seeded by bonos_rama View Original Article: Talking Points Memo
Seeded on Mon Oct 17, 2016 3:59 AM
A Donald Trump supporter was arrested Monday night after allegedly threatening to beat a black woman outside a ShopRite in upstate New York, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Todd Warnken, 55, was asked to leave the store after “being disruptive inside,” Albany police spokesman Steve Smith told the newspaper.

On his way out, Warnken allegedly harassed a black woman waiting for a taxi, calling her a racial slur and threatening her physically.

"Trump is going to win and if you don't like it I'm going to beat your ass," he yelled, according to Smith.

 

