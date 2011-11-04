Michele Bachmann: Sharia Law Would 'Usurp' The U.S. Constitution

Minnesota congresswoman and GOP presidential candidate Michele Bachmann is still concerned about the threat of Sharia law, ABC News reports.

"It's very troubling to see some United States justices bring in Sharia law," Bachmann said Wednesday in an interview on WHO Radio's "Mickelson in the Morning" program, according to ABC. "Sharia law ... certainly does not have a place in a United States courtroom, nor should it be followed by United States judges."