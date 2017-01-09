Newsvine

bonos_rama

About Remember the Liberty! Articles: 418 Seeds: 2789 Comments: 63928 Since: Feb 2007

Man Rapes, Kills Teen Girl, Victim's Mom Helps Him Dismember Body: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by bonos_rama View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBC 10 Philadelphia - Philadelphia Local News and Breaking News
Seeded on Mon Jan 9, 2017 2:20 PM
Discuss:

Jacob Sullivan, 44, was arrested Saturday and accused of raping and killing Grace Packer, 14, of Abington Township. Police also said Grace’s adoptive mother and Sullivan's girlfriend, Sara Packer, 41, aided Sullivan in the crime; helped him dispose of the teen’s body; and then formed a suicide pact with him.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor