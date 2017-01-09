Jacob Sullivan, 44, was arrested Saturday and accused of raping and killing Grace Packer, 14, of Abington Township. Police also said Grace’s adoptive mother and Sullivan's girlfriend, Sara Packer, 41, aided Sullivan in the crime; helped him dispose of the teen’s body; and then formed a suicide pact with him.
Man Rapes, Kills Teen Girl, Victim's Mom Helps Him Dismember Body: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
