Trump's Twitter Wars and apparent sleeplessness: signs of cocaine addiction?

I was reading an article here on Newsvine about Trump being called out at the Golden Globe awards by Meryl Street. Someone left a comment about Donald Trump giving an interview on social media at midnight, and going on to engage in a 4:30 a.m. Twitter bitchfest about Meryl Streep. It's been noticed before that he's up at all hours of the night engaging in these grade-school tantrums. Ever since the presidential debates when Trump was sniffing like crazy and pacing the stage behind Hillary Clinton, it's been suggested that he may be a cocaine abuser.

Besides the nervous energy, sniffing and sleeplessness, other symptoms of cocaine abuse are as follows:

Paranoia

Aggression

Trouble thinking

Impulse control

Violence

Psychotic Symptoms

Fatigue

Depression

http://www.addictions.com/cocaine/10-cocaine-abuse-signs-may-missing/

I see several symptoms on that list clearly displayed by Trump - paranoia, aggression, problems thinking, impulse control, and fatigue. What about you? Tell us which one(s) YOU see.

In any case, many of these personality traits actually put our nation in danger (impulse control, aggression, psychotic symptoms, paranoia, for example). If they are, in fact, due to cocaine abuse, we need to know this. Where are Trump's medical records? Why has he outright refused to release them? Is he, in fact, hiding a cocaine addiction?